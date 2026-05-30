Allegations of security lapses, missing valuables at Padmanabhaswamy temple to be probed: Kerala minister

Kerala Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said an investigation will be launched into alleged security lapses and reports of missing valuables at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram after consultations with the Home Ministry.
He said the matter would be treated with utmost seriousness, adding that no one would be allowed to interfere with temple assets under any circumstances.
The minister said the government had sought a report from the temple administrative committee, which has already responded, but clarified that this would not prevent a probe from being initiated. “However, that will not prevent the government from conducting an inquiry. After discussions with the Home Ministry, an investigation will be announced,” Muraleedharan said.
His remarks come a day after the temple administrative committee rejected a police report alleging missing valuables and security lapses, and sought action against the officers who prepared it.
On transparency of temple finances, Muraleedharan said all accounts linked to the shrine must remain open to scrutiny. “Even if the temple does not make the accounts public, the government will disclose the accounts under its custody. Government funds, too, should be transparent,” he said.
Referring to a separate issue related to the ongoing SIT probe into alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala temple, the minister said the government was not satisfied with the progress so far.
However, he noted that the government cannot replace the Special Investigation Team as it was appointed by the High Court. “We will seek legal advice and take further steps in the matter,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple administrative committee, in a statement issued on Friday, rejected allegations of missing valuables, saying a diamond ornament described as “missing” in the police report was found safely inside the sanctum sanctorum.
The committee said internal verification confirmed that gold coins, gold bars and other offerings were securely preserved and properly accounted for, with periodic audits being conducted.
It also said all devotees, staff and visitors entering the temple undergo screening by the Kerala Police security wing deployed at the shrine.
Calling the police report “factually incorrect,” the committee alleged it was prepared without consultation or proper inquiry, and said it had damaged the reputation of the temple administration.
The committee has also urged the state government to take action against the officers responsible for the report following its internal review.
(With PTI inputs)