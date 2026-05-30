Allegations of security lapses, missing valuables at Padmanabhaswamy temple to be probed: Kerala minister

Kerala Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said an investigation will be launched into alleged security lapses and reports of missing valuables at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram after consultations with the Home Ministry.

He said the matter would be treated with utmost seriousness, adding that no one would be allowed to interfere with temple assets under any circumstances.

The minister said the government had sought a report from the temple administrative committee, which has already responded, but clarified that this would not prevent a probe from being initiated. “However, that will not prevent the government from conducting an inquiry. After discussions with the Home Ministry, an investigation will be announced,” Muraleedharan said.