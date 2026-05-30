Medical negligence alleged after 73-year-old loses mobility following surgery at Manjeri Medical College

MALAPPURAM: Serious allegations of medical negligence have surfaced against Manjeri Government Medical College after a 73-year-old woman reportedly lost movement in her right leg following surgery. Parvathy, a native of Chungathara near Nilambur, had approached the hospital seeking treatment for leg pain.

Her relatives allege that complications during surgery eventually led to nerve damage in her leg. She was later shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College in critical condition for further treatment.

Parvathy underwent hip replacement surgery at Manjeri medical college on May 12. According to her relatives, they noticed that the operated leg had turned cold by evening and immediately informed doctors.

“The scan conducted after the surgery revealed that blood flow to my grandmother’s leg had completely stopped. However, the duty doctor allegedly asked us not to disclose this and advised us to shift the patient elsewhere.

“They made us write that we were shifting the patient on our own request. She was sent to Kozhikode Medical College without any details regarding the treatment provided so far,” Parvathy’s grandson Rahul K R told TNIE.

Rahul further claimed that doctors at Kozhikode medical college informed them that a nerve had been cut and stapled during the surgery.

“The doctors at Manjeri medical college already knew that the nerve had been cut, but this was hidden from us. It was only after another scan at Kozhikode MCH that we realised the nerve had been cut and stapled. We immediately filed a complaint with the Malappuram district medical officer. We also contacted the crime branch and the special branch. They have sought all the details, and we will soon file a formal complaint,” Rahul said.

The family also alleged financial hardship during the treatment process.