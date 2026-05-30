'Metro Man' meets Kerala CM Satheesan, discusses high-speed rail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a lease of life to the high-speed rail corridor project, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan handed over an interim report on the project to Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday. The government is expected to soon look into the project.

In his meeting with the CM, Sreedharan explained about the project which would require less land acquisition compared to the now-abandoned Silverline project. Going by the proposal, the Thiruvananthapuram - Kannur high-speed rail corridor is to be built mostly on an elevated path. Ponnani MLA A K P Noushad Ali was also present during the meeting.

Sreedharan had put forward this proposal before the state and Union governments as an alternative to the Silverline corridor, proposed by the previous LDF government.

The UDF government soon after assuming office, decided to scrap the Silverline project. The government, however, made it clear that it would consider bringing in a project that is more viable and suited to Kerala. It’s in this backdrop that Sreedharan met the chief minister.