Operation Numkhor: Kochi customs arrests Jaipur man in smuggling case

KOCHI: The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, on Saturday said it had arrested a 23-year-old Jaipur native in connection with the smuggling and illegal registration of Bhutan-origin SUVs and MUVs in India under an investigation code-named “Operation Numkhor”.
The arrested person was identified as Yash, who was taken into custody on May 27 under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. According to Customs officials, he allegedly colluded with Biswadip Das and Zain Marva — both previously arrested in the case — in facilitating the smuggling and sale of vehicles brought into India from Bhutan and Nepal.
Officials said Yash acted as a middleman between sellers and buyers by promoting and arranging the sale of the smuggled vehicles through social media platforms. Investigation further revealed that he was also the registered owner of more than two such smuggled vehicles.
Customs officials said Yash is the seventh person arrested in connection with Operation Numkhor, which spans across four states.
Earlier, Customs had arrested alleged kingpin Biswadip Das, Zain Marva, partner of Kozhikode-based based car showroom, Deepak Potawary, District Transport Officer (DTO) of Bongaigaon in Assam, and four others for their alleged involvement in the smuggling racket and fake registration of the vehicles.
Officials said details of the investigation would be shared with concerned agencies for further action and coordination. Further investigation is under way.