Retiring tutor couple leaves behind more than just memories in Kannur, donates land to four families

KOZHIKODE: For most people, retirement marks the end of a chapter. For Moideenkutty and Sakeena, it became the beginning of a quiet act of compassion that transformed the lives of four families forever.
The teacher couple, natives of Perambra, Kozhikode, had spent years building their life in Iriveri, near Chakkarakkal in Kannur, after moving there for work. Moideenkutty served as a teacher at Mavilayi School, while Sakeena taught at Muthukutty UP School. Like countless government employees who settled away from their hometown during service, they bought 18 cents of land in Iriveri and built a modest home where they spent their working years.
But when retirement finally arrived and the couple decided to return to their native place, a question stood before them: what should they do with the house and land that had sheltered their lives for decades? For many, selling the property would have been the obvious choice. The two chose different.
Over the years, the couple had been deeply affected by the hardships they had witnessed firsthand of four financially struggling families who lived near the canal in Karimbil, Iriveri. And, instead of putting their property on the market, Moideenkutty and Sakeena decided to donate the land to these families. They also took the initiative to ensure proper homes were built there.
“We spent the best years of our lives in Iriveri because of our profession. When we decided to return to our hometown after retirement, we felt our property should continue to serve the people here. Seeing four families get a safe home gives us more happiness than anything we could have earned by selling the property,” Moideenkutty told TNIE.
According to Sakeena, a home is the biggest dream for many ordinary families. We have seen the struggles of these families for years while living here. If our retirement could become a reason for someone else’s security and happiness, that itself is the greatest blessing for us.”
The construction work was overseen by Kozhikode-based People Foundation, which stepped in to turn the teachers’ vision into reality. For the four families who had spent years moving from one rented house to another, the dream of having a permanent address finally became real.
Residents in the area describe the initiative as rare in a time when land values continue to soar and property disputes dominate headlines. Locals say the teachers never sought publicity and preferred to keep the effort simple and dignified.
The ceremony to hand over the keys of the new houses became an emotional gathering for the community. Chembilode panchayat president V P Shaija inaugurated the function, while Jamaat-e-Islami district president T K Muhammed Ali presided over the event. The keys were handed over by M Abdul Majeed.