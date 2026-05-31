Buffalo carcass in Chaliyar river triggers animal cruelty investigation in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: A carcass of a buffalo was discovered submerged in the Chaliyar river, tied to heavy stones, in Cheruvadi region under ward 15 of Kodiyathur panchayat. Local residents and animal rights advocates have demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged animal cruelty.

Residents found the carcass partially submerged in the river, with stones tied to it in what appeared to be an attempt to keep it underwater. Authorities have not yet determined whether the animal was tied and drowned while alive or whether the carcass was disposed of in the river after its death.

Since the carcass was partially submerged, a JCB excavator was brought in to retrieve it. Later, the carcass was buried in a nearby plot of land.

Residents have expressed concern that those responsible may have attempted not only to conceal evidence of cruelty but also to pollute the Chaliyar, a vital source of freshwater for the region.

Animal lovers have voiced strong protests, describing the incident as inhumane and unacceptable.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the animal’s death and the subsequent disposal of the carcass.