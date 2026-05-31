Diabetes, hypertension rates in Kerala far above national average: NFHS-6 survey

KOCHI: With differences in lifestyle and changes in demographic structure, the National Health Survey (NFHS 6) 2023-24, released on Friday, has revealed that the number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases, diabetes and hypertension in the state is higher than the national average.

According to the survey, conducted by the ministry of health and family welfare, 17.8% of Indian women and 20.9% of Indian men have a high blood sugar level or are taking medicine to control sugar levels. In Kerala, the numbers are 28.9% among women and 31.9% among men, compared with 24.8% and 27.0% respectively in 2019-21.

The survey has revealed that 19.4% of women and 22.1% of men have elevated blood pressure or are taking medicine to control blood pressure. In Kerala, the figures are 31.9% among women and 36.6% among men. In 2019-2021, the state numbers were 30.9% among women and 32.8% among men.

According to experts, Kerala’s ageing population and changing lifestyle patterns have contributed to the growing number of cases.

“The survey assessed non-communicable diseases among people aged 15 and above, with no upper age limit. Kerala has a significantly older population compared to other Indian states, with nearly 20% of its residents aged over 60.

The state’s lower birth rate and higher life expectancy have resulted in a different demographic structure. As diabetes and hypertension are more common among older adults, the overall prevalence among adults is naturally higher in Kerala,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convener of the IMA research committee, Kerala state, adding that this demographic factor contributed a difference between the state’s figures and the national average.