ED attack case: Court calls CPM workers’ assault ‘offence against Kerala’, rejects bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by CPM workers, after the raids at the residence of Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, constituted an “offence against the state” and also an “assault on institution,” a magistrate court has observed. The court made the observations while rejecting the bail application of five CPM-DYFI workers who are among the accused in the case.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate- III Court, Thiruvananthapuram, observed that the attack on ED officials could not be treated as “spontaneous”. The court also said that the crime committed by the accused was very well evident through the visuals aired through the media.

“This case can be treated as a rare case which created an impact on society. Alleged victims in this case were officers of Enforcement Directorate. They were attacked by the protesters without any reason or without any provocation while discharging their official duties. The driver of the car suffered injury to his both eyes,” the court noted.

“This court cannot close eyes towards the mental and physical stress suffered by the victims. This attack can be treated as an offence against State,” the court said. The material evidence against the accused such as bricks, stones, logs and iron rods allegedly used to commit the crime were also taken into account.