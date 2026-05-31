Express Dialogues| ‘Speaker’s post a recognition of all that I have worked for’: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

The moment you were announced as the speaker, a lot of trolls appeared on social media. Did it come to your notice?

I did notice it, but with indifference, without serious attention. When I speak, something like a slip of the tongue might occur. Let me ask, can you name a single TV personality among media professionals who hasn’t had a slip? In the next sentence, don’t they just say ‘sorry’ and move on to something else? Isn’t that the truth? Don’t I too have the right to say that? Is there any speaker who doesn’t make mistakes? Can you name one person who doesn’t make mistakes, depending on their pronunciation and delivery skills? Does a person speak by looking up a dictionary every time? Not at all. We speak frequently, and naturally, there could be some mistakes. The only question is whether we did it deliberately, isn’t it? I have never done anything like that deliberately. Moreover, some people viewed it (his slips) as if it was a monumental grammatical blunder, but it wasn’t anything of the sort.

Did you feel it was a personal attack?

Do you expect a letter of appreciation in politics? All such matters tread their own path, while I continue on mine. That’s all.

What do you have to say to the trolls?

I have nothing to say. Let them keep at it. Now they aren’t talking against me, are they? So let them talk about someone else. But the public doesn’t care too much about these things. We shouldn’t take it seriously. Our perspective and the goal towards which we are moving are important. The rest are all flimsy, aren’t they? It’s like when you want to bring someone down and find nothing else, you resort to whatever little thing you can find.

Pinarayi Vijayan, who served as the chief minister for 10 years, is now the leader of opposition. How do you think his performance would be?

Earlier too, there were many people who went on to become the chief minister after being the leader of opposition or vice versa. If you take the entire history of Kerala assembly, this kind of change has happened three or four times. Such a change is natural. It isn’t because they were bad, but because the people rejected them.

Do you believe he can be a good leader of opposition?

Isn’t a person like Pinarayi Vijayan the most important in Kerala politics? How can I say he will not be an efficient leader of opposition? For me, considering the position I hold now, I only need to look at one thing: do justice to the position I occupy. I have no other particular insistence.

This time, you are facing a new challenge. In a first, the assembly has a third block – the BJP. Is it going to be a tightrope walk?

No. I don’t think it will be a tightrope walk. They are all seasoned politicians, aren’t they? I don’t think they will take any adamant position when it comes to following assembly procedures. We will follow the rule of law. For us (in the assembly), the rule book is the very foundation. As far as interpreting the rule book is concerned, the speaker has the final word. I don’t think that would be questioned. Even otherwise, there is no need to harbour preconceived notions about such things.