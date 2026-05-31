Ibrahimkutty’s death sparks political storm; CPM targets Congress over cooperative deposit row

It is murder: Govindan

CPM state secretary M V Govindan escalated the attack by terming the death a “murder” and demanding criminal action against those responsible for creating the circumstances that allegedly pushed Ibrahimkutty towards suicide.

The CPM has also sought to widen the controversy by alleging that prominent Congress and IUML leaders played a key role in mobilising deposits for the cooperative society, encouraging ordinary investors to entrust their savings to the institution.

According to Ibrahimkutty’s family, the elderly man’s frustration over failure to reclaim his money deepened over time and was explicitly mentioned in both the police complaints and his dying declaration.

Govindan, who visited Ibrahimkutty’s residence in Thiruvallur to meet the grieving family, alleged that the cooperative society had mobilised deposits by leveraging the credibility and public support of prominent Congress and IUML leaders. He further alleged that Ibrahimkutty had repeatedly approached society officials and Congress leaders seeking the return of his deposits and the promised interest but received no relief. “This is no suicide. The circumstances that pushed him to this stage amount to murder,” Govindan said.