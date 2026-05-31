Lamp-lighting by IUML MLA triggers debate over religious boundaries in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Is lighting a traditional lamp permitted in Islam? Does the intention behind the act matter, or is the act itself enough to make it religiously problematic? These questions have resurfaced in discussions among Kerala’s Muslims after IUML leader and Perambra MLA Fathima Thahiliya was seen lighting a ceremonial lamp during the inauguration of a restaurant in her constituency.

The visuals, which surfaced this week, sparked intense debate within Muslim League circles, religious forums and online community groups. While some viewed the lamp-lighting as customary, others questioned whether a Muslim public representative should participate in a practise that many associate with religious symbolism.

Among those who criticised the MLA was Islamic scholar and educator Hussain Salafi and T K Ashraf, state general secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation. Ashraf argued that Muslim politicians increasingly face pressure to demonstrate inclusiveness in ways that sometimes blur religious boundaries. He said that some Muslim political leaders appear to believe that visibility at temples, churches and events of other communities is necessary for electoral acceptance. He contended that such actions stem from political calculations rather than genuine cultural engagement.

However, not everyone shares that view. Noted writer and social critic M N Karassery came out strongly in support of Fathima, describing the controversy as an unnecessary escalation of a simple act. He said Kerala has a long tradition of cultural interaction and pointed out that lamps have historically existed in Muslim spaces as well.

Karassery recalled the widely discussed episode involving former Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb, who declined to light a ceremonial lamp at a public function despite actor Mammootty attempting to hand him the flame. According to Karassery, incidents such as these demonstrate how a symbolic act has repeatedly been turned into a contentious political and religious issue.