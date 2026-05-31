Nava Kerala Sadas attack case: Attempt to murder charge added against five suspended cops

ALAPPUZHA: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged attack on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha in December 2023, has added attempt to murder charges against the five suspended cops, who include two security officers of then CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The SIT added Section 109 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Pinarayi’s gunman Anil Kumar, security officer S Sandeep, and police officers Shaiju, Arun and Vipin in its report placed before the Judicial Magistrate Court, Alappuzha on Saturday. The accused security officials, who were expected to surrender in court on Saturday, have gone into hiding following the latest development.

They were suspended based on an earlier SIT report submitted before the state police chief recommending action.