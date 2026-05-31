How a toddler’s ‘choking’ death in Kerala unraveled into a grim tale of relentless cruelty by his stepfather

The medical examination and subsequent police disclosures paint a gruesome picture of the daily reality the toddler faced. Investigators discovered up to fifty distinct injuries, both fresh and healed, across Arshid's tiny body from different periods. These included chronic internal injuries and circular burn marks scattering his body that prima facie appear to be from cigarette butts. Furthermore, the child’s maternal grandmother revealed that Arshid had previously suffered fractures to both of his arms. At the time, the couple dismissed the severe injuries as the result of a simple fall. Police officials stated that this is a pure case of the parents not being willing to take care of the child. Akhila is being included alongside Ashkar in the murder chargesheet because she was fully aware that her partner regularly beat her son, yet she failed to intervene, protect her child, or report the ongoing torture to the authorities.

The tragedy is compounded by the fact that family members had previously tried to sound the alarm. Following the death of Arshid’s biological father from Akhila’s first marriage, Akhila had informed the police that she was unable to look after the child, and Arshid was subsequently cared for by his maternal grandmother. According to the grandmother, the boy was completely unharmed while living under her roof, and the abuse began only after Akhila took the boy back to live with her and Ashkar. Noticing the repeated injuries and doubting the explanation for the broken arms, the grandmother had previously lodged a formal complaint with the police. Ultimately, it was the persistent suspicions of both the maternal and paternal grandfathers regarding the circular burn marks and injuries that pushed the police to hold off on closing the case as an unnatural death until full medical evidence was secured.