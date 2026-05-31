Protest erupts after Kerala farmer dies in jumbo attack

KOCHI/ THRISSUR: The death of a farmer in wild elephant attack at Vettilappara near Athirappilly in Thrissur district has brought to fore the ever escalating human-wildlife conflict in Kerala.

Three persons have lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in the state during the past week putting pressure on Shibu Baby John, the new forest minister to address the grievances of farmers.

The minister who assured concrete steps was guarded in his reaction while saying there is no simple solution for the human wildlife conflict. But it has to be noted that the escalating conflict was one of the prime issues that made the previous LDF government unpopular in the state.

Mohanan, 62, of Pullarkatt in Vaissery near Athirappilly, had stepped outside the house hearing the trumpeting of an elephant. According to local residents, an elephant was roaming the area for the past one week and though they had alerted the Rapid Response Team (RRT), no action was taken to drive away the aggressive pachyderm.

“The incident happened around 2.45am. Mohanan lit a torch to scare away the elephant which was feeding on a coconut tree it uprooted near his brother Girish’s house. The elephant charged at Mohanan who was standing on the courtyard of his house and he didn’t get the time to flee. The elephant hit Mohanan with its trunk and trampled him in no time. He died on the spot,” said Athirappilly panchayat president K Satheesh Kumar.

“I was present at the spot and was recording the elephant on my mobile phone. We rushed Mohanan to the hospital, but he was already dead,” said Stephen, a neighbour.