Virtual autopsy may replace surgical procedure

KOCHI: “Doctor, is it possible to avoid performing a postmortem on my child?” It was a heart-wrenching question that a forensic surgeon in Kerala encountered recently when an eight-year-old boy, who had drowned in a swimming pool during a family outing, was brought for postmortem examination. For grieving families, the anguish is often compounded by the thought of a surgical blade cutting into the body of a loved one, the distress of seeing it stitched up after examination, or religious beliefs surrounding death and dignity.

To address such concerns, forensic experts in Kerala have proposed a modern method —‘virtual autopsy’ (VA) or ‘virtopsy’. A detailed project report for establishing a VA centre in the public sector is pending with the state government.

According to Dr A K Unmesh, head of forensic medicine department at Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) and police surgeon, who prepared the report, the technique makes it possible to determine the cause of death without cutting open the body. While VA may not be applicable in all cases, it could significantly reduce the need for conventional open-body autopsies, he said.

The report states that every human being deserves dignity in life and after death. Traditional autopsies, involving large incisions and extensive dissection, are often distressing for grieving families and add to their emotional trauma. VA has emerged as a valuable alternative, supporting both forensic experts and families by reducing the need for invasive procedures.

Virtual autopsy cannot fully replace conventional postmortems: Doctor

Although medico-legal autopsy is mandatory in suspicious or unnatural deaths worldwide, conventional techniques require opening body cavities through long incisions and altering the appearance of the deceased. This, the report notes, causes immense mental distress to relatives, with studies indicating a societal preference for non-invasive alternatives.