Below-normal rainfall likely in Keralam in November

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in November, with temperatures expected to remain above normal. With yet another cyclone approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, the state is expected to get rains in the coming days.

“Once the system approaches the Andhra coast and subsequently weakens after making landfall, Keralam may receive some rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms are likely over the hilly regions, and there is also a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. We have issued alerts only for some

districts,” said director Neetha K Gopal, IMD-Kerala. “At the same time, temperatures may be above normal when compared with the November average. But this should be interpreted in the context of the seasonal cooling effect. Kerala is unlikely to move into a heat-stress situation like the summer season,” she added.

Yellow alert

Sunday: P’thitta, Kottayam & Idukki

Monday: Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram & Wayanad

Tuesday: Kozhikode, Wayanad & Kannur

Wednesday: Kannur & Kasaragod