Cheranalloor accident: Will name special prosecutor chosen by family of victim, says Minister Chennithala

KOCHI: The government will appoint a special public prosecutor chosen by the family of Jayabalakrishnan, who was killed after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old rammed his scooter in Cheranalloor last Sunday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday.

The minister made the promise after calling on the family at their residence. Chennithala said the government would accept the family’s demand for appointing a special public prosecutor and was willing to appoint the person they recommend. The family expressed satisfaction with the investigation so far, he added.

Further proceedings are before court and the prosecution would ensure strong legal intervention. “The government would take special care to ensure there were no lapses in the proceedings,” he said.

The minister said that police had approached the district court challenging the bail granted to the accused juvenile. “The investigation was progressing in the right direction and the government is treating the case seriously. Justice must be ensured irrespective of a person’s social or financial status. Everyone, including judges and ordinary citizens, was equal before the law,” he said.

He also warned against driving under the influence. The police would take stringent action against drunk driving, Chennithala said, urging the public to cooperate with enforcement efforts.

The government will examine complaints about the need to make laws dealing with road accidents more effective, he added.