Express Dialogues | ‘A woman in Keralam still fights authority, just to live’: Malayalam writer R Rajasree

Writer R Rajasree, who recently won the Vayalar Award for her second work ‘Athreyakam’, has carved her own niche in Malayalam literature. With her highly popular debut work ‘Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Peraya Randu Sthreekalude Katha’ -- initially serialised on social media – she opened new vistas in both writing and publishing. In a conversation with TNIE, Rajasree opens up about her bold and ‘beautiful’ characters, subtle ways of patriarchy, and the hypocrisy of our society and times.

Excerpts

You had an unusual beginning – writing on social media, something that traditional writers usually don’t do. Can you take us through that phase…

I began writing on social media not to write fiction. Usually, women writers go silent because of numerous reasons. The cyber world gives them a space to open up. What’s good about it is we can publish what we write. Social media is a forum for our own release and enlightenment. When women feel unhappy or stressed, now we speak on social media. Whatever I wrote on Facebook, which later became a book (‘Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Peraya Randu Sthreekalude Katha’), was the view of a woman from rural society.

It started as her quotes. Slowly, that evolved into a literature that people responded to. The narrator speaks in chaste Malayalam and the response is in Kannur slang. This created a lot of interest. Those who read it may have gone through similar situations. The main character Kalyani was then tagged to her friend Dakshayani... the structure of a novel slowly emerged.

Isn’t there a belief that what’s written on social media is not serious writing?

Every age has had such a lack of acceptance. Changampuzha used to write on love and was accused of writing morally deviant literature. Writers in every age had to face it. There’s an element of gender discrimination in it.