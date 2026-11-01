Kollam-Kottayam MEMU to be extended to Ernakulam

KOTTAYAM: In a major relief to thousands of daily commuters, the Kollam-Kottayam MEMU service will be extended to Ernakulam, with the Railways finalising the schedule and list of stops. An official notification announcing the extension will be issued on Monday, Kerala Piravi day.

The move is expected to ease the rush on the Venad Express, which witnesses severe overcrowding during evening hours, and provide an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Kollam and Ernakulam via Kottayam.

According to Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has signed the file approving the schedule and stops for the extended service. The train will depart from Kollam at 1.40pm and from Ernakulam at 5.25pm. Meanwhile, the decision has triggered a political tussle, with Congress and BJP leaders claiming credit for the service extension.