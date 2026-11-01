SFI faces backlash over convocation disruption at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The SFI is facing criticism over the disruption of the convocation ceremony at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, which left students and their parents — eagerly waiting to celebrate their academic achievement — disappointed.

The students who could not receive their certificates directly from Higher Education Minister Roji M John at the event met him at St Mary’s LPS, Angamaly, on Saturday and collected them.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) condemned the SFI activists for disrupting the ceremony and preventing the minister from proceeding with the programme, while Roji alleged that the SFI activists were intent on creating disturbance rather than getting answers.

The convocation ceremony was abruptly halted on Friday after SFI workers disrupted the minister’s speech, demanding the revocation of the suspension of 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

The CMO alleged that the activists “behaved like criminals and created an atmosphere of intimidation on the campus instead of showing their protest democratically”.

The SFI leadership should apologise to the students, their parents and the public for spoiling one of the most important days in students’ lives, it said.