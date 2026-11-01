Stray dog shelter: Kerala HC chides LSGs for poor compliance, warns of contempt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only a few local bodies identifying land for setting up stray dog shelters, the High Court has warned of contempt proceedings against LSGs for failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s directives.

The High Court recently pulled up local self- government institutions across Kerala for noncompliance with Supreme Court directives, warning that public opposition cannot be cited as an excuse for failing to implement them, landing LSGs across the state under tremendous pressure.

In an order issued on Thursday, a High Court division bench observed that although most local bodies had constituted stray dog management committees, compliance with other directives were not uniform. Many of the local bodies in their compliance report informed the court that they were unable to identify suitable land to set up shelters and many who managed to identify land could not proceed with the shelter project owing to local protest.

The HC has issued strict orders to explore the possibility of establishing common shelters for two or three panchayats to avoid contempt proceedings. A top official of LSG department told TNIE that lack of suitable land is becoming a major challenge for panchayats.