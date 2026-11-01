The buses Keralam missed... & the road to redemption

KOCHI: When Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy visited Kochi in 2003 to deliver the sixth K P Hormis Commemorative Lecture, this reporter posed a question that had long troubled Keralam’s industry watchers: why was Infosys staying away from investing in the state?

Murthy’s response, delivered half in jest, was revealing. His two fellow co-founders, Kris Gopalakrishnan and S D Shibulal, both Keralites, had apparently warned him about the perils of investing in their home state.

The remark reflected an uncomfortable reality. Keralam, notorious then for hartals, militant trade unionism and nokkukooli, had earned a reputation as an investor-unfriendly destination.

A year later, in 2004, Infosys finally entered Keralam, operating from a leased facility in Thiruvananthapuram. And it was not until 2007 that the firm established its own campus in the state. By then, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune had already raced ahead in the IT revolution.

Two decades later, the question remains: how much did Keralam lose by missing the bus, and can it make up for lost time?

For V K Mathews, founder of IBS Software, the answer lies partly in the state’s own contradictions. “Keralam’s achievements were rooted in its social progress. But one of the problems that came with it was trade union militancy. Protesting for genuine rights eventually became a habit, almost an autoimmune disease for the state,” he says.

The reputational damage inflicted during the 1970s and 1980s outlived the practices themselves, keeping investors away even as other states rolled out the red carpet. “Private enterprise was considered bad. Anything corporate was considered bad. That did not create confidence among investors,” Mathews says.

The consequences were profound. For generations of youngsters, the accepted formula for success became simple: Get educated in Keralam and leave. “That’s why the IT revolution escaped Keralam,” he says.