Wayanad teacher pushed into Rs 22-lakh debt trap

KALPETTA: Unable to use a mobile phone without fearing another financial loss, struggling to pay rent and trapped in a debt of Rs 22 lakh, Soumya, a teacher from Sultan Bathery in Wayanad, has been living a nightmare for the past four years as relentless cyber attacks continue to devastate her family.

“Every time I think I have secured my phone and accounts, the same thing happens again. I have changed my phones, SIM cards and bank accounts nine times, but there seems to be no escape,” Soumya said. Since 2022, her phones and email accounts have been repeatedly hacked, with money disappearing from her bank accounts. In a disturbing pattern, her phone reportedly undergoes an automatic factory reset immediately after money is siphoned off. The cyber cell found that the money was diverted to gaming applications via Google Pay vouchers.

However, the financial consequences have been far more devastating. Failed EMI payments attracted daily bounce charges of up to Rs 540, pushing her debt from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.The attacks have now reportedly extended to her daughter, whose phone was also reset, followed by money disappearing from her account.

Despite attempts by cyber police and ethical hackers to identify those behind the attacks, no breakthrough has been achieved. Unable to safely use even a mobile phone, Soumya has approached the district police chief with a formal complaint. The cyber cell and the district police chief are conducting a detailed probe.