Artificial delays, agents drive Keralam’s annual public drug bill to Rs 900 cr

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unchecked intermediary agencies and deliberate procurement delays have inflated Keralam’s annual public drug bill by 50%, driving state expenditure from an estimated Rs 600 crore to Rs 900 crore, and prompting the health department to launch a major clean-up of the public healthcare supply chain.

A review by the department following the recent medicine shortage found that artificial supply delays routinely forced the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) into emergency purchases carrying markups as high as Rs 192 crore for half-yearly procurements. Intermediaries, allegedly backed by vested groups, exploited these loopholes to collect steep commissions, it was found.

An internal audit of the public healthcare supply chain uncovered a network of 22 intermediary agencies involved in drug procurement, most of which emerged over the past decade. Operating as mandatory liaison agents or authorised dealers, these entities effectively blocked medicine manufacturers from participating directly in government tenders.

While the quotes appeared compliant on paper, internal records show massive price inflation. For instance, at Thiruvananthapuram’s SAT Hospital In-House Drug Bank, where direct manufacturer supply is encouraged, insulin is procured at Rs 73 per unit. Under KMSCL’s agency-driven system, the same insulin was billed at Rs 99.65, generating a Rs 18.5 crore price difference across just four months.