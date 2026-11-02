‘Issued without govt’s knowledge’, controversial Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test order pulled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial order stating that teachers promoted on or after September 1, 2025, without the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) qualification be reverted to their parent posts has triggered a fresh row, after it emerged that it was issued without the knowledge of the government or the minister.

After the order, issued on Saturday, courted controversy, Education Minister N Samsudheen instructed the department to withdraw it. A new decree cancelling the directive was issued on Sunday. Sources close to the minister said disciplinary action is likely against officials who issued the order.

“The government was not informed about the circular, which upset people from various quarters. Immediately upon learning about it, the minister directed the officials to withdraw it. Stringent action will be taken against those responsible,” a senior official close to the minister’s office told TNIE.

Notably, the new circular states that the previous order has been withdrawn and that a fresh order on the matter will be issued later.

The controversial order, digitally signed by Director of General Education Arun K Vijayan, stated that from October 29, no appointment approval or promotion should be given to teachers without K-TET eligibility. Promotion should be granted only to those who have acquired the qualification for their parent post. It also instructed aided school managers to remove teachers appointed without K-TET qualification on or after September 1, 2025. Managers were further directed to revert teachers who continue in promoted posts without appointment approval to their parent posts.