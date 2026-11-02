Kerala: 17 local bodies lead campaign to save triplets diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy

KOZHIKODE: In an unprecedented display of grassroots solidarity, mountainous Mukkam, in Kozhikode, has transformed into a powerhouse of civic action -- in the form of a unique fundraising campaign by municipalities and grama panchayats.
What began as an urgent appeal to save one-year-old triplets -- Ethan, David, and Oliver, children of Arun P D and Shalmi of Kallurutty in Omassery panchayat -- has evolved into a monumental regional movement.
Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a severe genetic neuromuscular disorder, the parents were informed that the toddlers would require gene therapy, coasting an astronomical Rs 50 crore, before the age of two.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, a total of 17 local self-government institutions (LSGIs) across the region stepped forward to orchestrate a synchronised mission.
A convention was held in Omassery that united people’s representatives, members, and secretaries from 17 local panchayats and municipalities across Thiruvambady and Koduvally assembly constituencies.
Mukkam municipality vice chairperson C A Pradeepkumar said, “17 nearby panchayats are holding joint meetings. We have planned to reach 1,60,000 households, targeting about 400 to 500 homes in every ward across these areas.”
Driven by this collective resolve, the local governance structures have deployed meticulous grassroots strategies. Dedicated squads -- comprising municipal councilors, office staff, headteachers, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, Kudumbashree members, and Haritha Karma Sena volunteers -- have launched extensive door-to-door collection drives across households, educational institutions, government offices, and private businesses.
Innovative community-led fundraising campaigns have captured the public imagination across the high-range region. Private bus operators joined hands to launch a special ‘Karunya Yatra,’ committing an entire day’s fare collection to the medical relief fund.
Over 30 private buses operating routes connecting Thiruvambady, Omassery, Thamarassery, Kodiyathur, Koodaranji, Kozhikode, and Thottilpalam participated in the charity run.
Complementing this, youth organisations and local libraries turned environmental resourcefulness into financial backing. The Kallurutty Yuvashakthi Public Library spearheaded a localised ‘Scrap Challenge,’ mobilising volunteers to collect recyclable household items and old scrap metal from residences spanning from Kallurutty to Chempakapara.