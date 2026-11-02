Kerala: 17 local bodies lead campaign to save triplets diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy

KOZHIKODE: In an unprecedented display of grassroots solidarity, mountainous Mukkam, in Kozhikode, has transformed into a powerhouse of civic action -- in the form of a unique fundraising campaign by municipalities and grama panchayats.

What began as an urgent appeal to save one-year-old triplets -- Ethan, David, and Oliver, children of Arun P D and Shalmi of Kallurutty in Omassery panchayat -- has evolved into a monumental regional movement.

Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a severe genetic neuromuscular disorder, the parents were informed that the toddlers would require gene therapy, coasting an astronomical Rs 50 crore, before the age of two.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, a total of 17 local self-government institutions (LSGIs) across the region stepped forward to orchestrate a synchronised mission.

A convention was held in Omassery that united people’s representatives, members, and secretaries from 17 local panchayats and municipalities across Thiruvambady and Koduvally assembly constituencies.

Mukkam municipality vice chairperson C A Pradeepkumar said, “17 nearby panchayats are holding joint meetings. We have planned to reach 1,60,000 households, targeting about 400 to 500 homes in every ward across these areas.”