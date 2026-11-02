Kerala University researchers develop ‘nano’ method to detect hidden fingerprints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forensic investigators could soon detect hidden fingerprints that are difficult to spot on certain surfaces, thanks to a novel method developed by University of Kerala researchers to prepare a light-emitting nanomaterial.

The patented process uses a rare-earth-based compound that glows red when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, making faint fingerprint impressions easier to spot and examine. The material absorbs UV light and emits red light in the visible spectrum. This helps reveal faint fingerprint impressions that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“The nanophosphor is applied to the surface containing a suspected latent fingerprint. The deposited material interacts with the fingerprint residue,” explained Dr Sam Solomon of the department of optoelectronics, who led the research along with research scholar Divya Vijayan.

“Under UV excitation, the compound produces characteristic red emission. This emission enhances the visibility of the fingerprint pattern, facilitating its examination,” Sam added. Divya said two features make the material suitable for fingerprint detection. Its excitation wavelength matches that of commercially available UV lamps, while its nanoscale particles can adhere more readily to the fine features of fingerprints.