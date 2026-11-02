LPST rankholders flay Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 45-day period sought by Education Minister N Samsudheen to study the challenges in meeting their demands was merely a ploy to sabotage their protest, LPST rankholders alleged on Sunday.

All Kerala Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) Rank Holders’ Association secretary Valarmathi S, who was forcibly removed from her indefinite fast and later brought back on Saturday, alleged that the government was attempting to sabotage their protest. She also condemned the police action.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Samsudheen had earlier announced that a committee comprising the general education secretary, director and other senior officials would examine the demands within 45 days. However, the rankholders said no meaningful action had followed.

“I was brutally removed by the police on Saturday, and my body is left with bruises and swelling. Is this the way to treat someone who had been on a hunger strike for over six days? If the government has reached a point where it thinks it can do anything to ordinary people like us, we will intensify our protest,” Valarmathi told the media.

Reiterating that the protesters would not withdraw their agitation until all their demands were accepted through a government order, she alleged that the government was willing to do anything in favour of aided schools.