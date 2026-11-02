Prosecution alleges interference in Cheranalloor accident probe; Court terms charges serious

KOCHI: The Additional District Court, Ernakulam, on Monday decided to hear in-camera the appeals seeking cancellation of bail granted to the 17-year-old son of an additional district judge, allegedly involved in the Cheranalloor accident that claimed the life of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan on October 25.

The appeals were filed by the state government and the children of the deceased, challenging the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order granting bail to the child in conflict with the law (CCL).

During the hearing, Additional District Judge Kavitha Gangadharan observed that the proceedings could be held in-camera as the case involved a juvenile. The investigating officer appeared in person and produced the case diary.

The courtroom witnessed an unusual development when the prosecution levelled serious allegations against Jayabalakrishnan's family, accusing them of interfering with the investigation. The prosecution submitted that outside interference had prevented the investigating agency from conducting an independent and proper probe.

Terming the allegations serious, the court sought to know the nature of the alleged interference and whether it involved threats or intimidation. It also questioned the counsel representing the deceased's family about the alleged obstruction. "Everyone has rights," the court observed, pointing out that the family, aggrieved by the grant of bail, had exercised its right to appeal, which the court had admitted. "Likewise, the prosecution also has its rights," the court said.

The court was also informed about allegations from certain quarters that the prosecution had failed to answer questions raised during the proceedings.