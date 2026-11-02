UDF government’s plan fund curbs paralyse Kerala Sahitya Akademi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day-to-day functioning of the newly constituted Kerala Sahitya Akademi has been paralysed after the Cultural department under the UDF government restricted its plan fund allocation and utilisation of its plan funds.

In an unprecedented move in the akademi’s history, the Cultural department, in an order issued on October 11, earmarked its plan fund for just two purposes — for organising programmes and presenting awards. The department has allocated a total of `3.5 crore for 2026-2027 financial year.

However, only `50 lakh has been sanctioned as project funds for the akademi, with `25 lakh each earmarked exclusively for the two purposes. This has left the revenue generating sections without funds and affected its ability to meet other expenses.

Though the new government appointed Kalpetta Narayanan and M P Surendran as president and secretary of the akademi, respectively, other members are yet to be nominated, even after four-and-a-half months. Akademi officials described the government interference as unprecedented. The restrictions have left the akademi unable to bring out publications, print books or clear outstanding dues.

During the previous LDF government, budget allocation for the akademi in the 2026 state budget was Rs 5 crore. However, the UDF government scaled it down to Rs 3.5 crore.