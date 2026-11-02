UDF government’s plan fund curbs paralyse Kerala Sahitya Akademi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The day-to-day functioning of the newly constituted Kerala Sahitya Akademi has been paralysed after the Cultural department under the UDF government restricted its plan fund allocation and utilisation of its plan funds.
In an unprecedented move in the akademi’s history, the Cultural department, in an order issued on October 11, earmarked its plan fund for just two purposes — for organising programmes and presenting awards. The department has allocated a total of `3.5 crore for 2026-2027 financial year.
However, only `50 lakh has been sanctioned as project funds for the akademi, with `25 lakh each earmarked exclusively for the two purposes. This has left the revenue generating sections without funds and affected its ability to meet other expenses.
Though the new government appointed Kalpetta Narayanan and M P Surendran as president and secretary of the akademi, respectively, other members are yet to be nominated, even after four-and-a-half months. Akademi officials described the government interference as unprecedented. The restrictions have left the akademi unable to bring out publications, print books or clear outstanding dues.
During the previous LDF government, budget allocation for the akademi in the 2026 state budget was Rs 5 crore. However, the UDF government scaled it down to Rs 3.5 crore.
The Akademi had sought Rs 8 crore. The funds are allocated to the akademi as non-plan and plan funds which are used for administrative and day-to-day activities. “In the 2024-25 financial year, Rs 1.75 crore was allocated as plan fund, while for 2025-26 it was cut short to 35 per cent,” said an official. “However, no government had ever issued instructions to the akademi in utilising funds in different heads,” he added.
The akademi has a publication wing for its own book publication, including periodicals. “Moreover, income is being generated by renting out its halls for organising public programmes. But, after the new order we will be forced to stop these,” an official told TNIE.
The akademi’s library has been used by research scholars from Calicut University and public. They fear that the new situation would affect the library’s functioning as it would be unable to buy new books. The books and periodical publication wing has also hit a roadblock.
There are allegations that the interference in the akademi’s day-to-day affairs is orchestrated by a senior bureaucrat in the secretariat. “It is the responsibility of the academy to carry out maintenance of academy halls and buildings and staff quarters. The akademi is also issuing awards each year. The current situation has affected these too,” said another official. Meanwhile, Sahitya Akademi president Kalpetta Narayanan told TNIE that he would raise the issue with Chief Minister V D Satheesan shortly.