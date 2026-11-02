Welfare, wealth & wellbeing: Choices that will shape Kerala over the next decade

KOCHI: It is in no small measure a high-wire act. Perched well above other states on human-development indicators, Keralam finds itself positioned precariously between an ageing population and fiscal constraints that leave little room for capital spending.

This structural economic trap stands to throw up two scenarios. One that gives rise to a high-income society that exports skills and services while providing dignity and care to its increasingly elderly residents. The other of a debt-burdened welfare state, shorn of a youthful workforce and increasingly dependent on remittances and nostalgia.

Both futures are plausible. The choices Keralam makes over the next decade will determine the outcome.

Ticking ‘time’ bomb?

The state offers an early glimpse of the demographic challenges that much of India could face in the coming decades. With fertility remaining below replacement levels for years and senior citizens set to account for roughly one in four of the population by the mid-2030s, Keralam’s healthcare, welfare and family support systems are increasingly feeling the pressure. The paradox is all too evident: the demographic transition is, in many ways, a consequence of its success.

Lekha Chakraborty, senior economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), says ageing intensifies fiscal pressures by increasing dependency ratios and long-term pension and healthcare liabilities. Continued migration of educated youth, she adds, was also eroding the tax base.