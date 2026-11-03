Advancement of tech and social responsibility must go hand in hand: CM VD Satheesan

KOCHI: Education becomes complete only when technological growth serves the grassroots level of society, said Chief Minister V D Satheesan while inaugurating the state-level launch of the year-long Silver Jubilee celebrations and the new Silver Jubilee Building at the Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) campus in Mookkannoor, Angamaly.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister noted that FISAT has established a benchmark in technical education over the past 25 years and highlighted that it represents the first instance in Kerala where a trade union built and continues to manage an educational institution effectively.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John, attending as the chief guest, said that FISAT serves as a functional model of trade union leadership in higher education, citing its introduction of new courses, research output, and efforts to encourage student entrepreneurship.

During the event, Satheesan officially released the book People Over Profit, authored by FISAT Vice Chairman Sachin Jacob Paul, by presenting a copy to Minister Roji M. John.