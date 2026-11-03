Allegations of interference with prosecution serious: Kerala Court

KOCHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, will pronounce on November 5, its order on the appeals seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the 17-year-old son of an additional district judge, who was involved in the Cheranalloor accident that claimed the life of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

The proceedings on Monday took an unusual turn when the prosecution levelled serious allegations against Jayabalakrishnan’s family, accusing them of obstructing an independent investigation and interfering with the prosecution through unwarranted remarks. The court termed the allegations serious. The court decided to conduct the hearing in camera since a Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) is involved.

The court also directed both parties involved in the case not to make derogatory remarks or scandalise the judicial proceedings.

The appeals were filed by the state government and the children of the deceased challenging the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order granting bail to the CCL. The investigating officer appeared in person and produced the case diary.

Terming the allegations serious, the court sought to know the nature of the alleged interference and whether it involved threats or intimidation. It also questioned the counsel representing the deceased’s family about the alleged obstruction.

“Everyone has rights,” the court observed, pointing out that the family, aggrieved by the grant of bail, had exercised its right to appeal, which the court had admitted. “Likewise, the prosecution also has its rights,” the court said.

The court was also informed about allegations from certain quarters that the prosecution had failed to answer questions raised during the proceedings and also making derogatory remarks against the prosecution.