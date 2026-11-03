Amid KIIFB crisis, West Coast Canal development project comes to a standstill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the UDF government has unveiled Mission Samudra, an ambitious maritime development programme with a Rs 400-crore allocation to transform Keralam into a port led economy, the state’s mega inland water transport initiative — the West Coast Canal Development Project — is facing an uncertain future with land acquisition and rehabilitation activities coming to a standstill amid fund crunch.

Uncertainty looms large over the project with KIIFB, the principal financing agency, virtually halting financial support and thereby putting on hold land acquisition and rehabilitation for the project proposed as a major passenger and cargo transport corridor connecting Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram district with Bekal in Kasaragod.

According to officials, Mission Samudra seeks to strengthen coastal shipping and improve connectivity between ports during the initial two phases and offers little to the inland waterway project. Land acquisition and rehabilitation have been suspended along the Parvathy Puthanar canal in Thiruvananthapuram and along the northern stretches of the Mahe-Valapattanam and Nileshwar-Bekal canals.

“The project has not officially been wound up, but progress is impossible without funds,” said an official associated with the project.

“KIIFB was our primary financing agency for the inland waterway project. However, with its operations virtually paralysed amid ongoing inquiries and a sharp drop in budget allocation, we were directed to temporarily halt land acquisition activities. If KIIFB freezes its financial support, the primary funding source vanishes entirely, leaving the future of the waterway in limbo.”