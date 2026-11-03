INS Sudarshini returns to Kochi Naval Base after a 287-day transoceanic voyage

KOCHI: As the three-masted sail vessel docked at the North Jetty of Kochi Naval base kids giggled and waved their hands in excitement, their eyes sparkling with joy. Parents struggled to hold their tears as the sailors stepped out of the vessel. As INS Sudarshini, the tall sailing vessel of Indian Navy returned to Kochi Naval Base after 287 days, emotions ran high.

For the 40 sailors of INS Surdarshini, the completion of Lokayan 2026, the ten-month-long transoceanic sailing expedition was a memorable moment. The ship was received with water cannon salute as it entered the port after a 22,000 nautical miles voyage touching 17 ports in 11 countries.

Felicitating the crew, Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena said the rare feat reflected the Indian Navy’s high standards of sail training, seamanship and operational preparedness, while showcasing India’s maritime heritage and commitment to strengthening international maritime cooperation. He congratulated the crew for their exemplary perseverance, professionalism, resilience and devotion to duty.

“The expedition was a once in a lifetime experience for us. We crossed four water bodies – the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean – braving swell waves that sometimes rose to a height of 45 m, rough weather that kept the ship awash and encountering winds that sometimes reached a speed of 60 miles per hour. We crossed the Atlantic Ocean twice sailing continuously for 19 days in adverse weather,” said commanding officer of INS Sudarshini N Ravikanth.

In April, Sudarshini participated in the renowned Escale a Sete at the Port City of Sete in France. The Indian Naval marching contingent also participated in the Heritage City Parade, commemorating 400th anniversary of the French Navy.