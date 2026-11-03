KC man in contention as Congress Keralam head; call this month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a surprise development, the Congress leadership is toying with the idea of having Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar, part of the K C Venugopal camp in the party, as the KPCC president, as it looks for greater control in running the Congress-led UDF government as well as strengthening Dalit representation in its ranks.

Anil Kumar, a six-time MLA and one of three KPCC working presidents, has emerged as the frontrunner amid growing differences between the party and the state government over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s style of functioning. The move would also effectively be a checkmate for senior leader Kodikunnil Suresh, another Dalit leader whose name has been doing the rounds for the post. A final decision is likely only after Diwali (November 8).

“Anil has the support of K C Venugopal. His appointment would address the question of Dalit representation and give the leadership greater control over the government’s functioning,” a source said. If selected, Anil will have to step down as minister.

The shift in discussions occurred following the recent disagreements within the Congress over appointments to the Administrative Reforms Commission and the state’s representative in Delhi.

A Congress insider said the KPCC president post used to be as much powerful, if not more, than that of the chief minister in the party. “Major policy initiatives and political issues are discussed between the CM and KPCC president, and the latter communicates the decisions to the leadership and party workers.