Kerala government reshuffles 35 senior IAS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major administrative overhaul, the government on Monday transferred 35 senior IAS officers, including a few who were at loggerheads with ministers. The high-level reshuffle witnessed major changes across key portfolios including home, finance, health and power.
As the state navigates a looming power crisis and discussions over new power purchase agreements are on, incumbent KSEB CMD M G Rajamanickam has been reassigned as the local self-government department secretary, with Prasanth N replacing him against a newly created ex-cadre post.
In another significant move, incumbent LSGD secretary Anupama T V has been posted as secretary of finance (expenditure) department. Just a week ago, she was shifted from the transport department to LSGD. There were reports that she has been moved out following differences with the minister’s office.
Health principal secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, who has not been in the good books of Health Minister K Muraleedharan, has been moved to transport department. The minister had differences with her over the speed of file movement and had sought a replacement for her. Sharmila has been replaced with A P M Mohammed Hanish, who will be new additional chief secretary of health and family welfare.
Senior officials K R Jyothilal (additional chief secretary of finance) and Minhaj Alam (additional chief secretary of home and vigilance) were mutually transferred. While Jyothilal will have an additional charge of water resources department, Minhaj has been given additional portfolios including taxes, Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), and Kerala Financial Corporation.
Puneet Kumar will be the new additional chief secretary of power department. To leverage central coordination, he will continue to operate from New Delhi in his capacity as the Resident Commissioner of Kerala House, while taking on additional duties as officer on special duty in the chief secretary’s office.
NEW POSTINGS
K R Jyothilal: Additional chief secretary of home and vigilance dept
Minhaj Alam: Additional chief secretary of finance dept
Puneet Kumar: Additional chief secretary of power dept
M G Rajamanickam: LSGD secretary
Prasanth N: KSEB CMD
Sharmila Mary Joseph: Principal secretary of transport dept
Anupama T V: Secretary of finance (expenditure) dept
A P M Mohammed Hanish: Additional chief secretary of health & family welfare
M Beena: Principal secretary of industries dept
Veena N Madhavan: Secretary of agriculture dept
Gokul G R: Special secretary of planning and economic affairs dept
P B Nooh: Special secretary of labour dept
Balamurali D: Special secretary of food & civil supplies and consumer affairs dept, stands relieved from the additional charge of transport dept
Suhas S: Special secretary of electronics & IT dept. Holding full additional charge of special secretary of industries dept. Continuing charge of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) MD
Seeram Sambasiva Rao: Special secretary of SC & ST devpt dept. Continuing charge of excise commissioner
Shanavas S: LSGD special secretary, additional charge of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) CEO
Abdul Nasar B: Special secretary of cooperation dept
Haritha V Kumar: Special secretary of social justice dept
Jafar Malik: State GST dept commissioner
Gopalakrishnan K: Special secretary of science and technology dept, cultural affairs dept, and zoos, museum, archaeology and archives dept
Subhash T V: To be appointed as MD of Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL)
Anjana M: Special secretary of disaster management dept
Chandrasekar S: Additional secretary of fisheries and harbour engineering dept
Afsana Perween: To be appointed as MD of Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (MILMA)
Devidas N: Director of employment and training dept
Asif K Yusuf: Additional secretary of higher education dept
Arun K Vijayan: Director of general education dept
Snehil Kumar Singh: Director of industries and commerce dept
Anu Kumari: Tourism director
D Dharmalashri: Joint secretary of revenue dept and disaster management dept
Rahul Krishna Sharma: Special commissioner of state GST dept
Binu Francis: SC & ST devpt dept director
Harikumar K: Commissioner of civil supplies and consumer affairs dept
Mohammed Shafiq: Joint secretary & director of programme implementation, evaluation and monitoring dept
Mithun Premraj: Director of mining and geology dept
Sameer Kishan: Additional commissioner of state GST dept