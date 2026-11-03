Kerala government reshuffles 35 senior IAS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major administrative overhaul, the government on Monday transferred 35 senior IAS officers, including a few who were at loggerheads with ministers. The high-level reshuffle witnessed major changes across key portfolios including home, finance, health and power.

As the state navigates a looming power crisis and discussions over new power purchase agreements are on, incumbent KSEB CMD M G Rajamanickam has been reassigned as the local self-government department secretary, with Prasanth N replacing him against a newly created ex-cadre post.

In another significant move, incumbent LSGD secretary Anupama T V has been posted as secretary of finance (expenditure) department. Just a week ago, she was shifted from the transport department to LSGD. There were reports that she has been moved out following differences with the minister’s office.

Health principal secretary Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph, who has not been in the good books of Health Minister K Muraleedharan, has been moved to transport department. The minister had differences with her over the speed of file movement and had sought a replacement for her. Sharmila has been replaced with A P M Mohammed Hanish, who will be new additional chief secretary of health and family welfare.

Senior officials K R Jyothilal (additional chief secretary of finance) and Minhaj Alam (additional chief secretary of home and vigilance) were mutually transferred. While Jyothilal will have an additional charge of water resources department, Minhaj has been given additional portfolios including taxes, Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), and Kerala Financial Corporation.

Puneet Kumar will be the new additional chief secretary of power department. To leverage central coordination, he will continue to operate from New Delhi in his capacity as the Resident Commissioner of Kerala House, while taking on additional duties as officer on special duty in the chief secretary’s office.