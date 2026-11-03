Kerala HC Judge Bechu Kurian conquers Ironman 70.3

KOCHI: Swim, bike through rolling hills, run on the flats, and cross the finish line. For Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, a judge of the Kerala High Court, the Ironman 70.3 Goa was a race that began long before the race day. Balancing the demands of judicial office with triathlon training meant finding time for the pool, the road and the run, often around a schedule dictated by court proceedings.

Last weekend, he completed the 70.3-mile challenge, comprising 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running. Nearly 1,650 people, including former IPS officer and former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, participated in the event.

As he moved from one leg of the race to the next, the demands of the course gave way to the discipline that had brought him there.

“I believed that sitting idle and complaining of pain is only an excuse. Unless we embrace the pain, we cannot achieve our desires,” Justice Thomas said.

The idea of taking on the Ironman challenge took root after watching his son participate in the Ironman 70.3 Goa two years ago. Although deeply inspired, he initially lacked the confidence and courage to attempt something of such magnitude. Years of demanding professional commitments, involving 16 to 18 hours of work and a sedentary routine, had also begun to take a toll on his health. Eventually, he decided to take the plunge and embark on this challenging journey.

His coach, Anirudh Ravichandran, an accomplished triathlete, said the training began in the third week of April. The journey was anything but easy. On his first day of swimming, Justice Thomas could manage only 50 metres continuously. Through consistent effort and perseverance, he gradually built his stamina and endurance.