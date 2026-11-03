Kerala HC questions PSC over ‘malpractice’

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday observed that corruption had taken place in the evaluation of the PSC Planning Board examination, questioning the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on whether answer scripts were withheld from candidates to prevent the public from learning about the alleged irregularities.

“Were copies of the answer scripts denied to candidates to ensure that the public did not come to know of the malpractice?” the court asked the PSC.

The court said the issue affected tens of thousands of job aspirants and stressed the need to protect the future of young people who worked hard to take the examinations. It said the PSC should cooperate with the investigation without fearing scrutiny.

The commission contended that the government had no authority to order an investigation against it and that prior sanction from the President of India was required.

The PSC submitted that the government’s order was illegal, as prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was required before initiating an investigation against a public servant.

The government informed the court that more than 180 complaints had been received against the PSC in connection with the evaluation of the Planning Board examination, and that FIRs had already been registered in three of them.