Lawmakers to stress role of public accounts committees at conference to be hosted by Kerala Legislative Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 300 delegates, including legislators from 25 states and 30 MPs, who are members and chairpersons of the Public Accounts Committees (PACs) of their respective legislative bodies will deliberate on the evolving role of the committees in ensuring audit accountability and good governance at a two-day national conference to be hosted by the Legislative Assembly on November 3 and 4.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the all India Conference of chairpersons and members of Public Accounts Committees of Parliament, State Legislatures and Union Territories at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge at 11.30 am on November 3. “It’s for the first time that our state is organising such a conference,” Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told reporters here on Monday.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliament’s PAC chairperson K C Venugopal, Keralam assembly speaker and deputy speaker, and state PAC chairperson K N Balagopal will address the inaugural session.

The plenary sessions will focus on the theme ‘Audit, Accountability and Good Governance-the Evolving Role of PAC’. The conference will conclude with a valedictory session at the Members’ Lounge at 11.45 am on November 4, attended by the Lok Sabha speaker, Parliament and state PAC chairpersons, Keralam assembly speaker and deputy speaker.