Plantations spring back to life as natural rubber price crosses Rs 300-mark

KOTTAYAM: Sending waves of jubilation across the Indian rubber plantation sector, the price of natural rubber has officially breached the historic Rs 300-mark per kg in the domestic market for the first time. According to the daily price report of the Rubber Board, the price of grade-4 ribbed smoked rubber (RSS) (sheet rubber) was recorded at Rs 300 per kg on Monday, marking an unprecedented milestone in the history.

The actual procurement prices offered by major tyre manufacturers were even higher. According to traders, Mumbai-based multinational tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), purchased RSS-4 grade rubber at Rs 303 per kg, while Apollo Tyres procured the commodity at Rs 300 per kg from traders on Monday.

“We expect prices to rise further, given the current momentum in the market,” said a rubber trader in Kottayam. The price rally has also brought cheer to rubber growers, particularly in the Malabar region, where farmers were able to fetch Rs 300 per kg. In Central Travancore, however, traders procured rubber directly from farmers at prices of up to Rs 298 per kg.

With the international rubber market continuing to maintain its upward momentum, market experts expect the bullish trend to sustain in the domestic market in the coming days. The domestic market is also facing a supply deficit of around 5.22 lakh tonnes, further supporting the price rally.