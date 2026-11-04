7,000kg explosives stored against 15-kg limit, says Mundathikode blast report

PALAKKAD: The Mundathikode firework disaster, which claimed 16 lives and left around 40 people injured, was triggered by the use of banned explosive chemical potassium chlorate, with the contractors allegedly storing nearly 467 times the permitted quantity of explosives at the unit, a judicial commission has found.

The commission, headed by retired Justice N Ramachandran Nair, found that around 7,000kg of explosive materials had been stockpiled at the fireworks manufacturing facility, against the authorised storage limit of just 15kg. The findings point to a massive breach of safety regulations at the unit.

The fireworks unit at Mundathikode, near Thrissur, was preparing explosives for the Thiruvambady faction ahead of the Thrissur Pooram when the disaster struck on April 21, triggering widespread concern over safety standards in the fireworks industry.

The commission submitted its report to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at his chamber on Tuesday. It identified the widespread use of potassium chlorate, a prohibited chemical, in the manufacture of fireworks as the principal cause of the explosion.

According to the report, friction between chemicals under high-temperature conditions triggered a fire, which set off the massive explosion. The use of potassium chlorate, which is highly sensitive to friction, increased the risk of an accident.

The commission’s findings reveal the extent of the violations at the facility, particularly the enormous quantity of explosives stored despite the strict limit prescribed in the licence. The report also brings the use of prohibited chemicals in fireworks manufacturing under scrutiny, highlighting dangers posed by unsafe handling and storage practices.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the government had announced financial assistance of `14 lakh each to the families of those killed in the explosion, in June.