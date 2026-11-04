‘Can’t let women, kids fall prey to buses’: Kerala HC stresses on road safety

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the delay in putting in place adequate mechanism to ensure road safety, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday said it could not allow children and women to fall prey to buses, get run over by their wheels and die. “Why would we want to do that? Come up with something,” the court orally observed.

“Some action will have to be taken. Everything is being taken lightly, and corrective measures are not being taken,” the court observed.

The court made the remarks while considering a case initiated suo motu on road safety matters.

Stating that people were driving vehicles at speeds of up to 220 kmph, the court stressed the need for a mechanism to inform motorists of the maximum permissible speed in a particular area — be it 120, 80 or 70 kmph. “If, at night, a car like a Porsche or Ferrari, or whatever car, is driven at breakneck speed, it should be identified. Within two days, we should be able to inform the appropriate authority as well as the vehicle owner about the violation,” the court said.

The mechanism should also issue a warning that repeated violations could result in the cancellation of the driving licence or other action against the vehicle owner, it said. The court said the state needed a platform similar to an ‘Integrated Road Safety Monitoring Platform’.

“If you somehow or the other bring out this platform, then it’ll be a one-stop shop,” it said.