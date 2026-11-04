HM ACTS & HOMeS to ease complaint redressal in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing in a tech revolution to the policing wing of the state to speed up actions on complaints and increase efficiency, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala launched two new digital facilities — HM ACTS and HOMeS — at the police headquarters on Tuesday.

HM ACTS is a system designed to forward complaints received directly by the home minister to ground-level police officers.

HOMeS (Home Department Operations Monitoring and e-Services) will provide the minister and the department real-time statistics on major crimes in the state, and alerts on offences which need urgent attention. A dedicated dashboard has been set up for this purpose, which will give all important details, except personal data, concerned with the cases. The software for both the facilities was developed by Integrated Core Policing System (iCoPS), the digital wing of the Kerala police.

Launching the initiatives, Chennithala said that it will help to deal with the delay in addressing the complaints. “Through the new initiative, people can see what remarks were made by the minister, and its communication to the lower levels,” he said.