Karnataka sting operation Row: Keralam CM Satheesan confirms meeting businessmen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday confirmed meeting the businessmen at the centre of the investigation, who were wearing AI enabled smart glasses.

Pointing out the stark contrast in photographs where the individual wore the device only during meetings with specific leaders, he questioned the underlying motive behind its selective use.

Dismissing any speculation regarding the nature of the interaction, chief minister Satheesan emphasized that the state government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

However, he ruled out a separate state-level probe and stated that Keralam would leave the broader implications and sequence of events to the ongoing investigation by the Karnataka Police.