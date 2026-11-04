Kerala CM criticises former Governor for recommending PSC chairman removal without State's concern

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday criticised former Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for recommending the removal of PSC chairman MR Baiju without consulting the state government.
He stressed that the recommendation should not be allowed to overshadow the serious irregularities emerging from the ongoing investigation into the recruitment body.
The recommendation reportedly came to light days after Arlekar left the State and was succeeded by Om Prakash Mathur. Arlekar had sent a communication to President Droupadi Murmu seeking the removal of the PSC chairman and members before relinquishing office.
The development comes amid a Crime Branch investigation into alleged irregularities in PSC examinations for certain posts in the State Planning Board.
Satheesan told reporters during a post-cabinet meeting briefing that the Governor should not make such recommendations unilaterally and was expected to consult the government before expressing such views.
Accusing the Opposition of attempting to shield the PSC by making the Governor's recommendation the focus of the controversy, Satheesan said preliminary findings in the investigation were shocking.
"People close to those in positions of authority, their relatives and party-connected individuals have been appointed, sidelining youngsters who had appeared for examinations and undergone training," he said.
He alleged that the appointments had severely undermined the credibility of the PSC and promised stringent action against those found guilty. "The government would restore the commission's credibility and bring the guilty to justice," he said.
Satheesan said all allegations, including those surrounding the appointment of the PSC chairman and reports that vigilance clearance had been granted overnight, would be investigated. The probe had prompted more people to come forward with complaints, including those who had earlier hesitated to approach the authorities.
The complaints were not confined to one examination, with serious allegations relating to several examinations. He also said there were differing opinions within the PSC itself over the issue.
The Chief Minister said the government had not been consulted on the Governor's recommendation and would decide on the legal course of action concerning the PSC after the investigation report was submitted.
"It would be inappropriate to comment on the matter while the probe was under way," he said.
Distinguishing the Governor's recommendation from the PSC irregularities, Satheesan said the two were separate issues and that the government had nothing to protect in the commission under the cover of the recommendation.
He declined to comment on whether Baiju would be named an accused or on allegations of party interference, saying the investigation should be allowed to run its course.