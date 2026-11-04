Kerala CM criticises former Governor for recommending PSC chairman removal without State's concern

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday criticised former Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for recommending the removal of PSC chairman MR Baiju without consulting the state government.

He stressed that the recommendation should not be allowed to overshadow the serious irregularities emerging from the ongoing investigation into the recruitment body.

The recommendation reportedly came to light days after Arlekar left the State and was succeeded by Om Prakash Mathur. Arlekar had sent a communication to President Droupadi Murmu seeking the removal of the PSC chairman and members before relinquishing office.

The development comes amid a Crime Branch investigation into alleged irregularities in PSC examinations for certain posts in the State Planning Board.

Satheesan told reporters during a post-cabinet meeting briefing that the Governor should not make such recommendations unilaterally and was expected to consult the government before expressing such views.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to shield the PSC by making the Governor's recommendation the focus of the controversy, Satheesan said preliminary findings in the investigation were shocking.