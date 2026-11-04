Kerala HC bars suspended SFI students from writing Kalady university exams

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed a Single Judge’s order directing Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, to accept the examination fees and permit suspended SFI students to appear for the ensuing examinations, which are scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S issued the order on an appeal filed by Sree Sankaracharya University and its vice-chancellor challenging the Single Judge’s order. The court observed that the Single Judge had erred in granting such an interim order.

“Through the order, the Single Judge had permitted the students to appear for the examinations without an application seeking condonation of the shortage of attendance and without an application in accordance with the notification issued by the university. Under the notification, such applications are required to be forwarded by the heads of the departments or the director of the centre concerned, along with an attendance certificate, progress report, proof of remittance of examination fees, and other requisite documentst,” the bench observed.

“By issuing such an interim order, the Single Judge had directed the university to act contrary to the requirements of the regulations, which is legally impermissible in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court,” the bench said.

The court also noted that the Single Judge had passed the order without hearing the university.