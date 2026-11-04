Kerala panel proposes higher minimum wages, wider worker benefits under new labour codes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala government-appointed panel has proposed revising minimum wage calculation criteria by increasing the family unit size from three to five, including parents, and extending statutory benefits such as bonuses to a larger section of workers under the proposed implementation of labour codes.

The draft report was handed over to Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday by Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna, who said the recommendations also included free medical check-ups for workers in hazardous workplaces and measures to strengthen women's safety at workplaces.

The panel has also recommended legal amendments to enable the state government to intervene more effectively in matters such as lockouts and lay-offs.

"We have examined the concerns raised by labourers regarding the unified Labour Codes prepared by the union government and the suggestions put forward by unions. The report was prepared after reviewing the recommendations of the Justice Gopal Gowda Committee. Legal amendments have also been recommended where the state government can intervene more effectively in matters, including lockouts and lay-offs," the minister said.

She added that the labour codes will be implemented in the state only after making necessary changes within the legal framework, ensuring that workers' rights and interests were not compromised.

The committee was constituted on October 22 and prepared the draft report within 10 days. It comprised representatives of various trade unions, with the Labour Commissioner serving as convener, along with an Additional Secretary from the Law Department and officials from the Labour Department.