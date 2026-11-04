Keralam targets zero free-roaming dogs in public spaces in 10 years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid an increase in stray dog attacks, rabies deaths and stray population, an expert panel has prepared an ambitious 10-year roadmap to bring the number of free-roaming canines in the state’s public spaces to zero through targeted measures, including responsible ownership.

The first two years will focus on bringing down the number of dogs in high density areas from 150-250 per sq km to 10-15 through intensive sterilisation, vaccination, adoption and scientific waste management.

The panel, jointly formed by the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), animal husbandry department and the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association, made the suggestions in its report ‘A Comprehensive Roadmap for Humane Stray Dog Population Management and Eliminating Dog-mediated Human Rabies Fatalities through One Health’, submitted to the government.

The committee advocates an adoption-driven model, supported by a network of shelters, continuous animal birth control (ABC) operations, mandatory pet registration and microchipping, besides stringent measures to prevent the abandonment of pet dogs.

Principal director, Local Self-Government, Divya S Iyer said the department is fully aligned with the vision and roadmap laid out in the report. “On proposed timelines, we must be practical. Setting up the required infrastructure takes time,” she told TNIE. According to Divya, the biggest challenge before local bodies is the availability of qualified veterinarians. “We cannot rely solely on existing animal husbandry staff as they cannot be spared full-time for ABC operations,” she said.