Minister Liju asks excise commissioner to explain order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister M Liju on Tuesday said he had sought an explanation from Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao for sanctioning bar licence to an airport lounge despite the government objecting to a similar application earlier.

“The department granted two licences without the government’s knowledge. Application for a third was forwarded to the government, but the government replied that a decision could be taken only after the new excise policy was adopted. Still, proceedings were initiated on a fresh application,” Liju told TNIE.

Rejecting reports that he had approached Chief Minister V D Satheesan seeking the excise commissioner’s removal, Liju said, “I am not against any individual but want to correct the system.”

Commissioner should have consulted government: Min

Speaking to the media earlier, Liju said the commissioner should have consulted the government before taking the decision.

“The commissioner had forwarded the application seeking FL-7 bar licence at Nedumbassery airport and the government had made it clear that a decision could be taken only after the new excise policy came out. Earlier applications were sent to the government, that’s why the commissioner did not receive the communication,” Liju said. On whether Rao would be removed, he said, “Those are administrative decisions.”

Liju also said several rules from the previous government’s period required revision, like its decision to grant lower-level officers power to take many decisions without the government’s knowledge.